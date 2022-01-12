CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra produces 11,157 passenger vehicles in December 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    197 Views
    Mahindra produces 11,157 passenger vehicles in December 2021

    - Total 24,852 vehicles built in December 2021

    - 3,806 XUV700s produced

    Mahindra and Mahindra has listed its production figures for the month of December 2021. The Indian carmaker produced a total of 24,852 vehicles last month, comprising passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Out of these, the production of commercial vehicles stood at 11,132 units.

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Front Three Quarter

    In the passenger vehicles category, the carmaker undertakes the production of its SUVs that include the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV700, Marazzo, Alturas G4, KUV100, and Bolero. Mahindra manufactured merely 376 units of the Thar gasoline versions last month. As for the XUV300 compact SUV, 4,180 units of the SUV were built, which includes both petrol and diesel models. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the recently launched Mahindra XUV700, the car manufacturer built 3,806 units, out of which 2,076 were petrol derivatives. In total, 11,157 units of passenger vehicles were made in December 2021. Mahindra is also offering discounts of up to Rs 81,000 across several of its models this month. To know the model-wise offers, click here.

    Besides this, Mahindra plans on launching several new models in 2022 including the new Scorpio and the electric version of the KUV100 and you can know all about it here. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top-five bestselling mid-SUVs in India in December 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4624 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Kodiaq

    Skoda Kodiaq

    ₹ 34.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.89 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.83 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.99 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.17 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.51 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.04 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4624 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra produces 11,157 passenger vehicles in December 2021