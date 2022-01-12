Mahindra produces 11,157 passenger vehicles in December 2021

- Total 24,852 vehicles built in December 2021

- 3,806 XUV700s produced

Mahindra and Mahindra has listed its production figures for the month of December 2021. The Indian carmaker produced a total of 24,852 vehicles last month, comprising passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Out of these, the production of commercial vehicles stood at 11,132 units.

In the passenger vehicles category, the carmaker undertakes the production of its SUVs that include the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV700, Marazzo, Alturas G4, KUV100, and Bolero. Mahindra manufactured merely 376 units of the Thar gasoline versions last month. As for the XUV300 compact SUV, 4,180 units of the SUV were built, which includes both petrol and diesel models.

Coming to the recently launched Mahindra XUV700, the car manufacturer built 3,806 units, out of which 2,076 were petrol derivatives. In total, 11,157 units of passenger vehicles were made in December 2021. Mahindra is also offering discounts of up to Rs 81,000 across several of its models this month. To know the model-wise offers, click here.

Besides this, Mahindra plans on launching several new models in 2022 including the new Scorpio and the electric version of the KUV100 and you can know all about it here.