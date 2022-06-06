CarWale
    Top three compact SUVs sold in India in May 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    The compact SUV segment is one of the strong contributors to the overall automobile sales in the country. So, let's take a look at the top three bestselling compact SUVs in India last month –

    Tata Nexon 

    The Tata Nexon compact SUV has registered a strong growth of 127 per cent with 14,614 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 6,439 unit sales in the same period last year. Interestingly, the Nexon has also emerged as the second bestselling model in the country and has outsold the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Baleno last month. Apart from the regular model, Tata has also witnessed significant growth in sales for the Nexon EV

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been outsold by the Tata Nexon last month by a significant margin. Maruti Suzuki sold 10,312 units of the Vitara Brezza in May 2022 as compared to 2,648 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a phenomenal growth of 289 per cent. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launch date has been announced and you can read more about it here.

    Tata Punch 

    Here’s yet another Tata model on the bestseller list. The Punch sub-compact SUV registered 10,241 unit sales in May 2022, thereby emerging as the third bestselling compact SUV last month. The Punch has missed the second rank by just 71 units! This compact SUV is also available in the Kaziranga Edition and you can read all about it here.

