Sportier Bentley Continental GT and GTC S break cover

British luxury automobile marque Bentley has introduced the sporty Continental GT S with black exterior elements, new wheels, and an upgraded cabin. This new S trim is available with coupé and convertible body styles and joins the existing trims — standard, Azure, Speed, and Mulliner.

The powertrain

The grand tourer is powered by a 3,996cc, twin-turbocharged V8 mill capable of producing 542bhp at 6,000rpm and delivering 770Nm between 2,000rpm to 4,500rpm. Not to mention, the Continental GT S achieves zero to 100kmph in four seconds and tops out at 318kmph.

To embody the sporty character of the S models, Bentley has bestowed it with a new sports exhaust setup and hi-tech Bentley Dynamic Ride, that is, a 48-volt electric active anti-roll control system. This system can produce 1,300Nm of torque in mere 0.3 seconds. The motors in the system ‘actively compensate for cornering forces to minimise the body roll under hard cornering, while also improving ride comfort at cruising speed by decoupling left-and right-hand wheels from each other.’

Design

Bentley has given the Continental GT and GTC S models gloss black treatment, including the radiator grille, outside rearview mirrors, and exhaust tips. Moreover, the headlamps and rear lights come with tinted glass, while the front fenders feature the ‘S’ badge in gloss black. Besides this, the GT S twins also get 22-inch Y-shaped spoke wheels in gloss black or Pale Broad satin finish accompanied by bright red brake callipers.

Interior

The Continental GT and GTC S variants feature high-grade Dinamica trim for the steering wheel, gear stick, and seats. On the other hand, Bentley has used leather hide for seat bolsters, centre console, door pads, and dashboard. Meanwhile, the driver display comes with a performance-theme interface, drawing inspiration from the Continental GT Speed.