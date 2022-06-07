CarWale
    New Volvo XC40 Recharge to be locally assembled; launch in July 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    New Volvo XC40 Recharge to be locally assembled; launch in July 2022

    - To be launched in July 2022

    - Deliveries to commence in October 2022

    Volvo Car India has announced its plans to locally assemble the XC40 Recharge in India. The all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge will be launched in India in July and the deliveries will commence in October 2022. The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be assembled at the company’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka. 

    Mechanically, the two electric motors in the XC40 Recharge are powered by a 78kWh battery pack which generates 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The upcoming electric vehicle will be capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 4.9-seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 180kmph. Volvo claims to deliver a driving range of 418kms according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle. 

    Last year, Volvo has introduced the XC60, S90, and XC90 petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid system in support to their transition to an all-petrol portfolio and phased out all diesel models. Speaking on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “We are committed to growing in the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resolute. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030. Our focus on local assembly is a step in this direction. Our current range of internal combustion engine cars is already being rolled out from Hosakote plant to the exacting safety and quality global benchmarks that Volvo is known for.”

    Volvo XC40 Recharge
