    Toyota’s new SUV (Creta rival) to be unveiled on 1 July

    Aditya Nadkarni

    997 Views
    Toyota’s new SUV (Creta rival) to be unveiled on 1 July

    - The new SUV from Toyota will spawn a Maruti version as well

    - Expected to be launched during the festive season this year

    Toyota India is scheduled to make a big announcement on 1 July, which will be the brand’s mid-size SUV. The model was recently spotted testing in the country, details of which can be read here.

    The new mid-size SUV from Toyota will also spawn a Maruti variant under an alliance between both brands. Both the models will share their underpinnings and powertrains, while they are expected to be distinguished in terms of exterior design, with unique elements such as the grille as well as front and rear bumpers.

    In terms of features, the new Toyota D-segment SUV could come equipped with features such as a 360-degree camera, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, split headlamps, and connected car technology. Also on offer is likely to be ADAS.

    Under the hood, Toyota’s upcoming mid-size SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Once launched, the model will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Tata Harrier, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

    Maruti Suzuki YFG mid-size SUV Image
    Maruti Suzuki YFG mid-size SUV
    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
