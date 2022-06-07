Discounts up to Rs 84,000 on Renault Triber, Kiger, and Kwid in June 2022

Select Renault dealerships across the country are offering discounts across the model range this month. Customers can avail these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonus.

The Renault Triber is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 44,000. The Kiger is offered with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 55,000.

Discounts on the 800cc variant of the Renault Kwid include a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 37,000. The 1.0-litre (1,000cc) variant of the hatchback can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 37,000.