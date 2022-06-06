2022 Hyundai Venue drive modes showcased ahead of India launch

-Three drive modes

-India launch on June 16

2022 Hyundai Venue India launch date

The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be launched in India on June 16 and ahead of its arrival, Hyundai has showcased drive modes that will be offered on this update of the Venue. In addition, the Venue will also get a digital instrument cluster similar to what is available on the Hyundai i20.

2022 Hyundai venue drive modes

The three drive modes are Sport, Normal and Eco all switchable on the go via a dial on the centre console. It is expected to be offered only with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine can be had with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. At present, this engine produces 118bhp/172Nm. The Venue will also be offered a 1.2-litre Mpi petrol engine as well as a 1.5-litre diesel.

2022 Hyundai Venue competition

When launched, the Hyundai Venue will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Honda WRV, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon in the sub-4 metre SUV segment.