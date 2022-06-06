Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus specs leaked ahead of launch

The long-wheelbase version of the Mahindra Bolero Neo, which has been christened the Neo Plus, is likely to be launched later this year. Ahead of its official debut, the dimensions, engine specs, and variant details have been leaked. Here we tell you more about it.

Engine details

The upcoming Mahindra Neo Plus will be powered by a 2.2-litre (2,184cc) diesel engine which generates 118bhp at 4,000rpm in the power mode, while it produces 94bhp at 3,600rpm in the economy mode. This engine is expected to be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Variant options

The upcoming Bolero Neo Plus will be available in the P4 and P10 variant options. The P10 variant is expected to be offered in multiple trim options. The vehicle might be offered in both seven-seat and nine-seat layout options. That said, it is to be seen if the company will consider introducing a nine-seat version as it will impact the Global NCAP safety ratings. The Boleo Neo Plus will also be offered as an ambulance.

Dimensions

The upcoming Bolero Neo Plus measures 4,400mm in length, 1,795mm in width, and 1,812mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,680mm. To accommodate the third row, the Bolero Neo Plus is longer in length as compared to the standard Bolero Neo which measures 3,995mm in length, 1,795mm in width, 1,817mm in height, and the wheelbase is rated at 2,680mm.