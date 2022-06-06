MG Motor India introduces metaverse-based MGverse

British carmaker MG has introduced a metaverse-based MGverse platform for its customers, employees, partners, and fans to virtually get together to communicate, collaborate, co-create, play, purchase, and have fun. This program will be available on smartphones and web browsers, and MG aims to bring MGverse in the form of VR (Virtual Reality) too.

Metaverse is the future of immersive experience, and with MGverse, the brand aims to be future-ready and get along with future generations to offer up-to-the-minute customer experience. What’s more, MGverse will have five different zones, namely explore and creator’s zone, NFT gallery, MG car club, gaming arena, and MG knowledge centre.

The users will be able to have first-hand experience at the MGverse in the coming festive season. Meanwhile, MG has already launched several initiatives for its customers, such as car configurator, car-as-as-platform, MG Expert, MG NFT, and MG ePlay.