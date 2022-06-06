Hyundai Aura CNG to be offered in a new variant soon

- Likely to be positioned above the S CNG variant

- Expected to be Rs 60,000 - Rs 70,000 more than the S trim

Hyundai India is likely to introduce a new variant of the Hyundai Aura CNG. Currently offered in a single S trim, the Aura CNG could soon be available in the SX variant which will be positioned above the S variant.

Hyundai Aura CNG: What to expect?

The Hyundai Aura SX in its petrol guise gets features such as 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear view camera, chrome door handles, a shark fin antenna, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a push start/stop button, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. We expect most of these features to be carried over to the CNG variant of the Aura as well. The Aura CNG SX variant could demand a premium of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 over the S CNG variant.

Hyundai Aura CNG technical specifications

The Aura CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. In its CNG form, the motor puts out 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. It is paired only to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Aura CNG rivals

The CNG space in the sedan segment recently witnessed the entry of two new competitors in the form of Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG and Tata Tigor CNG. Presently, both the rivals are available with two variants each.