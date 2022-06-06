CarWale
    New Citroen C3 powertrain and dimension details leaked ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,010 Views
    - The Citroen C3 will be available with two engine options

    - The model could be offered in two variants

    Introduction

    Ahead of its launch scheduled to take place next month, the powertrain details of the upcoming Citroen C3 have been leaked on the web. The C3 will be the second offering from the French automotive manufacturer in India after the C5 Aircross which was launched in April last year.

    Powertrain details

    According to the details leaked online, the 2022 Citroen C3 for India will be offered with two powertrains. These include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor producing 80bhp and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor producing 109bhp.

    Variant options and dimensions

    In terms of dimensions, the India-spec Citroen C3 will measure 3,981mm in length, 1,733mm in width, and 1,586mm in height. The wheelbase will be rated at 2,540mm. We expect the C3 to be available in two variants including Live and Feel.

    Exterior and interior highlights we know yet

    Feature highlights of the upcoming Citroen C3 include split headlamps, silver skid plates, the signature Citroen two-slat chrome grille, LED DRLs, fog lights, roof rails, wraparound LED tail lights, contrast orange coloured accents, a dual-tone interior theme, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel,  a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, and vertical AC vents on either side. To know more about the Citroen C3, click here.

    Popular Videos

