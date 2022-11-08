Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars in November 2022

A few Hyundai dealerships in India are offering discounts of up to 1 lakh in November 2022. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Kona Electric can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh. The turbo-petrol variants of the Grand i10 Nios are offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The CNG variants of the Nios and Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Discounts on the 1.2-litre petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Magna and Sportz variants of the i20 are offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each.

The 1.2-litre petrol variants of the Hyundai Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no discounts on the Venue, Creta, i20 N Line, Verna, Alcazar, and Tucson.