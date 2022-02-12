Mahindra mega service camp to be held across India up to 19 February, 2022

- Mahindra has announced a nation-wide service camp from 9-19 February

- The entire range of vehicles from the brand will be covered in this camp

Mahindra has organised the M-Plus service camp for customers from 9-19 February, 2022 for its entire range of passenger vehicles. The free, nation-wide mega service camp will be held at more than 600 workshops across all the major cities of the country.

As a part of the service camp, each customer can avail a 75-point check on each vehicle (applicable for cars within and outside warranty) through technicians at the camp. Additionally, there are discounts and offers where customers will get a five per cent discount on genuine spare parts, 10 per cent discount on labour, 15 per cent discount on Road Side Assistance (RSA), five per cent discount on genuine accessories, and 25 per cent discount Maxicare treatments.

Additionally, all the workshops are equipped to carry out Qwik service, where periodic maintenance service and minor repair will be done in 90 minutes. Customers can avail this facility at the Mega Camp with a prior appointment. Customers can also book an appointment on Mahindra’s With You Hamesha’s WhatsApp account or via the app and avail free pick up and drop, create their own job card with a selection of Maxicare treatments, approve estimates, and pay online. Mahindra also offers ‘CustomerLive’, a live video streaming feature where service advisors can explain repair estimates to customers, directly from the service bay.