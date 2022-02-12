Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift spied undisguised; likely to be launched soon

- Likely to get a new front grille

- No mechanical changes

Maruti Suzuki is planning for an eventful 2022. While the Celerio CNG has been launched and the new Baleno is just around the corner, spy pictures of the Ertiga facelift have surfaced on the web. The Ertiga is likely to get subtle cosmetic updates with no changes to its powertrain and drivetrain options.

Based on the pictures, the Ertiga is likely to get a new design for the 15-inch alloy wheels. Besides this, we can also spot a black stripe across the upper portion of the boot that is usually offered with the XL6. The Ertiga facelift will also get a redesigned front grille while retaining the projector headlamps and bumper design.

The interior is unlike to get any major overhaul. The current Ertiga is equipped with air-cooled cup holders, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and a reverse parking camera.

Mechanically, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine that is tuned to produce 103bhp and 138Nm torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. We expect the Ertiga facelift to be introduced in the coming months. Until then, stay tuned to CarWale.

Image Source