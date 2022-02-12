Kia Carens to be launched in India next week

- To be offered in five variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus

- Powered in two petrol and one diesel engine options

Kia’s latest product for the Indian market, the Carens will be launched in India next week, on 15 February 2022. This is the fourth product to be introduced in the country and the first model to be introduced under the new design philosophy. Bookings for the Carens commenced in January 2022 and witnessed 7,738 bookings in a single day. The vehicle will be available in both six and seven-seat options.

The new Kia Carens will be available in five variant options – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The fascia is highlighted by crown jewel LED headlamps with star map LED DRLs and a digital radiator grille. The vehicle gets a signature tiger face, while the sides feature sharp edge lines and plastic cladding. The rear profile is highlighted by wraparound split star map LED taillights and the three-dimensional chrome garnish on the bumper.

As for the interior, the Kia Carens gets a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation with next-gen Kia Connect (66 connected car features), 64-colour cabin surround ambient mood lighting, and Bose premium sound system with eight speakers. To enhance the overall experience, the vehicle gets ventilated front seats, SkyLight sunroof, one-touch easy electric tumble second-row seats, and more.

Mechanically, the Carens offers one diesel and two petrol engine options. The Smartstream G1.5 gets a six-speed manual transmission that produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the SmartStream G1.4 T-GDi produces 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 3,320rpm. The turbo petrol engine will be available in both six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DCT. The diesel version offers a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT engine in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options which will generate 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,750rpm.