Three new Mahindra electric SUV concepts teased ahead of unveil in July 2022

- Conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK

- Expected to be based on compact SUV, Coupe, and mid-size SUV body styles

Back in May 2021, Mahindra announced its plans to introduce two electric and four hybrid models in the next five years. This time around, the company has teased three EV concepts, dubbed ‘Born Electric Vision’, ahead of its official unveil in July 2022. The company claims that the future range of Mahindra Born electric vehicles is being conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK, with a team of global designers and experts.

Although the company has not revealed any details about the upcoming model, it is believed that the upcoming electric models could spawn compact SUV, Coupe, and mid-size SUV body styles. The upcoming EVs are expected to be based on a new bespoke EV platform. Back in April 2021, we had revealed that Mahindra had filed trademark applications for the XUV100, XUV400, and XUV900 nameplates. To learn more about it, click here.

Post the official unveiling of the concept version in July 2022, the production-ready model will be introduced in a year or two. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.