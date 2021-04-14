CarWale
    Mahindra files trademark applications for XUV100, XUV400, XUV700, and XUV900 nameplates

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    - XUV700 to be launched in Q2 FY2022

    - Expected to be utilised for future models

    Mahindra recently announced the name of its three-row SUV as XUV700. Now, the Indian automaker has applied to trademark three more nameplates. These include XUV100, XUV400, and XUV900. 

    Front View

    The car manufacturer already has the XUV300 in the compact SUV segment, XUV500 in the mid-size segment, and the soon-to-be-launched XUV700 that will replace the ageing XUV500. 

    The trademark applications can be seen filed recently on 7 April and are yet to get approval from the trademark registry. The current status of the applications reflects as ‘Formalities Check Pass’. Applying trademark applications with the same ‘XUV’ prefix could hint towards the manufacturer’s plans of expanding the sub-brand. 

    Front View

    Going purely by the numbering nomenclature, the XUV900 label could be utilised for Mahindra’s flagship SUV that could replace the Alturas G4 in the full-size SUV. The Alturas was launched in 2018 and is undoubtedly a value proposition but has not been able to make its mark in the segment dominated by the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour

    Front View

    Meanwhile, the XUV100 and XUV400 nameplates could be relatively smaller SUVs, details of which are not known at the moment. Mahindra will launch the XUV700 in Q2 FY2022 which will be followed by the launch of the next-gen Scorpio (codenamed Z101). The XUV500 shall be temporarily discontinued after the launch of the XUV700, more details of which can be read here.

