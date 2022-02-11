Mahindra XUV700 accumulates 1 lakh bookings in four months

- Available in MX and AX Series

- Waiting period for top-spec AX7 Luxury stretches up to 18 months

Mahindra’s latest SUV for the Indian market, the XUV700 has attracted strong response. Bookings for the XUV700 commenced on 7 October, 2021 and since then the company has crossed a new milestone of one lakh bookings in four months. The company commenced with the deliveries of the petrol variants towards the end of October 2021, while deliveries of the diesel version commenced sometime in the end of November 2021.

Back in January 2022, the company delivered on its commitment of billing 14,000 XUV700 units in India. However, due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors, the waiting period for the top-spec AX7 Luxury variant has gone up by 18 months. To learn more about it, click here. Depending on the variant, the XUV700 gets an optional all-wheel-drive system, a Sony surround sound system, a 360-camera setup, a driver-side knee airbag, blind-spot monitoring, wireless phone charging, electronic parking brake, passive keyless entry, powered flush door handles, and more.

The vehicle is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The XUV700 is available in MX Series and AX Series. The AX Series is offered in three trims – AX3, AX5, and AX7. To read about the XUV700 in detail, click here.