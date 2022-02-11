Limited-edition Toyota Fortuner Commander edition revealed

- The Toyota Fortuner Commander edition will be sold in the Thailand market

- The model receives cosmetic tweaks and feature updates

Toyota has unveiled the Fortuner Commander edition for the Thailand market earlier this week. Limited to just 1,000 units, the model features updates to the exterior design as well as the interior, while the specifications remain unchanged.

In terms of exterior design, the new Toyota Fortuner Commander edition gets blacked-out elements that replace the chrome bits from the regular version. A few notable features include a blacked-out grille, skid plates, and the Fortuner name plate that sits between the tail lights. The model also benefits from the dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels from the Fortuner Legender variant.

Inside, the 2022 Toyota Fortuner Commander edition comes equipped with a blind-spot monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, dual-tone red and black leather upholstery, as well as a rear cross-traffic alert system.

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner Commander continues to be powered by the same 150bhp, 2.4-litre diesel engine that is paired exclusively to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It remains unknown if the brand will introduce the Fortuner Commander in India. The company is expected to launch the updated Glanza next month, details of which are available here.