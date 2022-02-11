CarWale
    Limited-edition Toyota Fortuner Commander edition revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,980 Views
    Limited-edition Toyota Fortuner Commander edition revealed

    - The Toyota Fortuner Commander edition will be sold in the Thailand market

    - The model receives cosmetic tweaks and feature updates

    Toyota has unveiled the Fortuner Commander edition for the Thailand market earlier this week. Limited to just 1,000 units, the model features updates to the exterior design as well as the interior, while the specifications remain unchanged.

    Toyota Fortuner Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of exterior design, the new Toyota Fortuner Commander edition gets blacked-out elements that replace the chrome bits from the regular version. A few notable features include a blacked-out grille, skid plates, and the Fortuner name plate that sits between the tail lights. The model also benefits from the dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels from the Fortuner Legender variant.

    Inside, the 2022 Toyota Fortuner Commander edition comes equipped with a blind-spot monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, dual-tone red and black leather upholstery, as well as a rear cross-traffic alert system.

    Toyota Fortuner Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner Commander continues to be powered by the same 150bhp, 2.4-litre diesel engine that is paired exclusively to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It remains unknown if the brand will introduce the Fortuner Commander in India. The company is expected to launch the updated Glanza next month, details of which are available here.

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 31.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 31.38 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 37.67 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 39.38 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 36.55 Lakh
    Pune₹ 37.26 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 37.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 35.14 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 37.83 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 34.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 34.66 Lakh

