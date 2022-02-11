Mahindra XUV300 to get new 16-inch alloy wheels

- The Mahindra XUV300 will soon receive new alloy wheels and tyres

- The updates are applicable to the W8 and W8(O) variants

Mahindra is set to roll out a new update for the XUV300 sub-four metre SUV. The model, which rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Tata Nexon, gets a set of new alloy wheels and a revised tyre size.

The current version of the Mahindra XUV300 in the W8 and W8(O) variants run on 17-inch alloy wheels, which will soon be replaced by 16-inch units with a new design. While the W8 variant of the model will get a silver colour finish, the W8(O) variant will feature a dual-tone diamond-cut design.

The W8 and W8(O) variants of the Mahindra XUV300 will also receive a revised tyre profile, where the current 215/55 R17 units will be replaced by a set of 205/65 R16 units. The same tyre size is also offered on the W6 and W4 variants.

There are no other changes to the Mahindra XUV300 and the model continues to be offered in the same variant line-up and the same specifications. Engine options on the sub-four metre SUV include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. We have driven the XUV300 and you can read our review here.

