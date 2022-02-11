CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra XUV300 to get new 16-inch alloy wheels

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,738 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 to get new 16-inch alloy wheels

    - The Mahindra XUV300 will soon receive new alloy wheels and tyres

    - The updates are applicable to the W8 and W8(O) variants

    Mahindra is set to roll out a new update for the XUV300 sub-four metre SUV. The model, which rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Tata Nexon, gets a set of new alloy wheels and a revised tyre size.

    Mahindra XUV300 Front View

    The current version of the Mahindra XUV300 in the W8 and W8(O) variants run on 17-inch alloy wheels, which will soon be replaced by 16-inch units with a new design. While the W8 variant of the model will get a silver colour finish, the W8(O) variant will feature a dual-tone diamond-cut design.

    Mahindra XUV300 Left Side View

    The W8 and W8(O) variants of the Mahindra XUV300 will also receive a revised tyre profile, where the current 215/55 R17 units will be replaced by a set of 205/65 R16 units. The same tyre size is also offered on the W6 and W4 variants.

    Mahindra XUV300 Left Side View

    There are no other changes to the Mahindra XUV300 and the model continues to be offered in the same variant line-up and the same specifications. Engine options on the sub-four metre SUV include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. We have driven the XUV300 and you can read our review here.

    Image Source

    Mahindra XUV300 Image
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 8.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Limited-edition Toyota Fortuner Commander edition revealed
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system - Top five highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV300 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4704 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.96 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.47 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.93 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.14 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.59 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.51 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.14 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4704 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV300 to get new 16-inch alloy wheels