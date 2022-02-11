CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system - Top five highlights

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    263 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system - Top five highlights

    With the launch of the new Baleno around the corner, Maruti Suzuki has released yet another teaser of the upcoming hatchback. This time, the carmaker has given out details of the new SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system that gets a new layout and more features. Let us look at the top five highlights of the new unit. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Infotainment System

    Bigger display

    The new infotainment system is now bigger and measures nine-inch in size. Also, the unit is now mounted on the top of the dashboard replacing the earlier system that was integrated into the dashboard. Additionally, the unit will get a revised display layout 

    ARKAMYS sound system

    Although Maruti Suzuki has not specified the number of speakers the new Baleno will be festooned with, the carmaker has revealed that the audio duties will be managed by ARKAMYS. It could also get multiple surround modes that can be personalised as per one’s liking. 

    Connected car features

    Like all the Nexa models, the new Baleno will be offered with Suzuki Connect telematics. These will include services such as vehicle tracking, vehicle information, safety alerts, driving behaviour, and live car status. 

    Multiple connectivity features

    As the new Baleno is expected to be high on technology, the infotainment system is likely to get multiple connectivity options. Along with phone mirroring, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, we hope to see features such as navigation and other customisable options. 

    No physical buttons

    While the upcoming Baleno will get a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, it will skip physical buttons/dials for the infotainment system. The unit will get touch-based controls that will be placed at the bottom of the screen. Users will be able to adjust volume, active voice command, and make calls by operating the new panel. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get bigger touchscreen infotainment system

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4352 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4352 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system - Top five highlights