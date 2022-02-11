New Maruti Suzuki SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system - Top five highlights

With the launch of the new Baleno around the corner, Maruti Suzuki has released yet another teaser of the upcoming hatchback. This time, the carmaker has given out details of the new SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system that gets a new layout and more features. Let us look at the top five highlights of the new unit.

Bigger display

The new infotainment system is now bigger and measures nine-inch in size. Also, the unit is now mounted on the top of the dashboard replacing the earlier system that was integrated into the dashboard. Additionally, the unit will get a revised display layout

ARKAMYS sound system

Although Maruti Suzuki has not specified the number of speakers the new Baleno will be festooned with, the carmaker has revealed that the audio duties will be managed by ARKAMYS. It could also get multiple surround modes that can be personalised as per one’s liking.

Connected car features

Like all the Nexa models, the new Baleno will be offered with Suzuki Connect telematics. These will include services such as vehicle tracking, vehicle information, safety alerts, driving behaviour, and live car status.

Multiple connectivity features

As the new Baleno is expected to be high on technology, the infotainment system is likely to get multiple connectivity options. Along with phone mirroring, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, we hope to see features such as navigation and other customisable options.

No physical buttons

While the upcoming Baleno will get a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, it will skip physical buttons/dials for the infotainment system. The unit will get touch-based controls that will be placed at the bottom of the screen. Users will be able to adjust volume, active voice command, and make calls by operating the new panel.