New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get bigger touchscreen infotainment system

- Will get an ARKAMYS sound system

- To be launched in coming weeks

Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno that is expected to happen in the coming weeks, the carmaker has released yet another teaser of the hatchback. While the previous teaser revealed that the Baleno will be equipped with a head-up display, the latest video flaunts a new free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. Let us know more about it.

As per the video, the new-gen Baleno will feature a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system placed at the centre atop the dashboard. The multimedia unit also gets touch-based controls placed horizontally below the display along with a stereo system by ARKAMYS. Besides this, the Baleno is also likely to get connected car features under Suzuki Connect.

Other known details about the upcoming Baleno include new LED headlamps with integrated three-point LED DRLs, split LED tail lamps, and a new design for the alloy wheels. Apart from this, the cabin is likely to get a revised dashboard layout with repositioned aircon vents, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, and revised HVAC controls. To know more about the new Baleno, click here.

Under the bonnet, Maruti Suzuki Baleno is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune – 1.2-litre VVT and 1.2-litre DualJet with mild-hybrid and idle start/stop function. The transmission options are to include manual as well as automatic gearboxes.