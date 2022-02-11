CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get bigger touchscreen infotainment system

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    905 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get bigger touchscreen infotainment system

    - Will get an ARKAMYS sound system

    - To be launched in coming weeks

    Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno that is expected to happen in the coming weeks, the carmaker has released yet another teaser of the hatchback. While the previous teaser revealed that the Baleno will be equipped with a head-up display, the latest video flaunts a new free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. Let us know more about it. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Infotainment System

    As per the video, the new-gen Baleno will feature a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system placed at the centre atop the dashboard. The multimedia unit also gets touch-based controls placed horizontally below the display along with a stereo system by ARKAMYS. Besides this, the Baleno is also likely to get connected car features under Suzuki Connect. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Infotainment System

    Other known details about the upcoming Baleno include new LED headlamps with integrated three-point LED DRLs, split LED tail lamps, and a new design for the alloy wheels. Apart from this, the cabin is likely to get a revised dashboard layout with repositioned aircon vents, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, and revised HVAC controls. To know more about the new Baleno, click here.

    Under the bonnet, Maruti Suzuki Baleno is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune – 1.2-litre VVT and 1.2-litre DualJet with mild-hybrid and idle start/stop function. The transmission options are to include manual as well as automatic gearboxes. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system - Top five highlights
     Next 
    Volkswagen India begins export of T-Cross to Mexico

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4352 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4352 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get bigger touchscreen infotainment system