    Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift teaser reveals new features; gets LED lighting

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift teaser reveals new features; gets LED lighting

    - The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will feature LED headlamps and tail lights

    - The model will be launched in India later this month

    Maruti Suzuki has shared another teaser of the facelifted Baleno ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place towards the end of the current month. Bookings for the updated model recently commenced, details of which are available here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Headlight

    As seen in the teaser images here, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will feature a three-piece LED DRL setup on either side, LED head lights, halogen indicators, a two-piece LED tail light setup, a chrome strip on the boot-lid, and a Heads-Up Display (HUD).

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift was leaked in a set of images, details of which can be read here. The revised model gets a new, wider grille, an air dam with fog lights on either side, a new bonnet, new front and rear bumpers, wrap-around LED tail lights, a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess and reflectors, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark fin antenna. The refreshed model will be offered in six colours across four variants, and you can read all about it here.

    The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an idle start/stop function, as well as a revised state of tune. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit.

    Tata Altroz Dark XT and XZ+ variants launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.96 lakh

