    Tata Altroz Dark XT and XZ+ variants launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.96 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    8,851 Views
    - The new Tata Altroz Dark variants are powered by the 1.5-litre diesel engine

    - The Dark edition of the premium hatchback was previously offered only with a petrol engine

    Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Dark XT and XZ+ variants in the country, with introductory prices starting at Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has launched the XT and XZ+ variants in the Altroz Dark range to celebrate the second anniversary of the premium hatchback in India. 

    While the Tata Altroz was launched back in January 2020, the Dark edition of the model was introduced in July 2021. The latter was previously available only in the XZ+ variant powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, while the new variants are powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the Tata Altroz Dark edition include Hyper-style wheels, Dark badging on the front fender, a height-adjustable driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, perforated leatherette seats, TPMS, and Brake Sway Control. To read our first look review of the Altroz Dark edition, click here.

    Commenting on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “The Altroz has created its own mark in the premium hatchback market with more than 1.20 lakh happy owners. With over 20 per cent market share (YTD) in its segment, it has been very popular amongst customers. The addition of the Dark variant to its portfolio last year further enhanced its style quotient. The Altroz offers true international standards of safety, design, and performance and has played an important role in enhancing our New Forever range. We would like to celebrate the brand's second anniversary with our customers with these product extensions, making it more accessible and offering exciting feature updates. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share year on year, we are confident that Altroz is poised for more success in the future.”

    Share via
