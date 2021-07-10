Tata Altroz Dark edition first look

Introduction

After a successful run with the Harrier Dark edition in 2019, Tata Motors has now expanded the Dark series with the Altroz Dark, Nexon Dark, Nexon EV Dark, and the updated Harrier Dark. Tata Motors first launched its premium hatchback, the Altroz in the country in January 2020. The hatchback recently received a petrol i-Turbo engine option. This time around, the Altroz Dark edition is the latest addition to the company’s product line-up. Changes are limited to cosmetic and feature updates, while mechanically the vehicle continues to be powered by the existing engine options.

The newly launched Tata Altroz Dark edition is available in the top-spec XZ+ variant and can be had in either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.2-litre i-Turbo petrol engine option.

How is it on the outside?

As we have seen on the rest of the Dark edition models, the Altroz Dark edition also gets the all-black theme, or the Cosmo Dark exterior as the company calls it. Starting with the fascia, there is no major design update here except for a new dark chrome slat across the grille. As seen in the other Dark edition models, the only element to retain the chrome finish in the fascia is the Tata badge. The Altroz Dark edition continues sharing the smoked-effect headlamps with the regular models.

The side profile of the Altroz Dark edition is more or less unchanged with key new differentiating elements being the 16-inch alloy wheels featuring a dark tint finish. The other tell-tale signs of this being a Dark edition is the ‘Dark’ mascot on the fenders.

The rear profile is also unchanged and the only key highlight here is the matte black finish on the Altroz lettering, instead of a chrome finish on the regular Altroz models. The smoked effect for taillights has been retained from the standard variants. The Altroz Dark edition gets a Cosmo Dark coloured rear spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp.

How is it on the inside?

Step inside and you are greeted by the Granite-Black theme. The dual colour dashboard in the standard model has been replaced with an all-black layout, except for the grey hard plastic panel in the centre around the middle AC vents and the infotainment system. The buttons and rotary knobs on the grey-coloured panel have now been replaced with the Altroz lettering in gloss black finish. The mid-pad section of the dashboard gets a glossy black finish which wraps around the AC vents located on both ends of the dashboard.

The Altroz Dark edition gets premium leatherette seats with Tri-Arrow perforations and blue deco stitch. The front headrests feature the ‘Dark’ embroidery to highlight the overall theme. Additionally, the Altroz Dark edition also gets a dark roofline as compared to the light shades offered in the regular model.

Features like Harman touchscreen infotainment system with iRA connected car features, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, Xpress Cool, rear AC vents, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and steering mounted controls have been retained from the regular XZ+ variant.

What’s under the hood?

The Altroz Dark Edition is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine generates 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. The 1.2-litre i-Turbo petrol engine generates 107bhp at 5,500rpm and 140Nm of torque between 1,500-5,500rpm. Both the engine options get a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Competition and pricing

Tata Motors has introduced the puncture kit with the Altroz Dark edition. The premium hatchback competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, and the Volkswagen Polo. The newly launched Altroz Dark edition attracts a premium of Rs 30,000 over the regular variants. The marginal additional cost for the Dark edition is a value-for-money proposition considering the distinctive styling elements that this model has to offer.

Apart from the styling elements in the Dark edition, the Altroz has also scored a full five-star GNCAP safety rating, thereby making it one of the best options to consider in the premium hatchback segment. Moreover, an ample amount of space - a peculiar trait of nearly all Tata cars, can also be found in the Altroz.

Photos by: Kaustubh Gandhi