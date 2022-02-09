CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi Q7 facelift launched - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    182 Views
    Audi Q7 facelift launched - All you need to know

    After a long two-year gap, the German luxury carmaker has brought back the Q7 to India. The previous model had to be phased out in early 2020 due to BS6 emission standards. Now, this Q7 facelift comes with a new petrol engine and a handful of additional features. It’s available in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology, which cost Rs 79.99 lakh and Rs 88.33 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), respectively.

    Audi Q7 Front View

    Design

    Unveiled in 2019, the second-generation Audi Q7 facelift adapts to the modern-day design language of the brand. It bears new and unique daytime running lights integrated into Matrix LED headlamps. At the back, the SUV gets a chrome bar that adjoins the rear lights. Meanwhile, the dominant element of this Q7 is its massive octagonal-shaped single-frame radiator grille.

    Audi Q7 Rear View

    The Q7 facelift has grown eleven millimetres to 5,063mm in length. Also, it measures 1,970mm in width, 1,741 in height and has a 2,995mm wheelbase. For the Indian market, Audi offers five paint options: Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Floret Silver and Samurai Grey. The SUV gets a set of 19-inch alloy wheels too. To learn more about this new Q7, do read our first-drive review here.

    Audi Q7 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    This facelift also brings a new fascia to the Q7. There is a clean and tidy dashboard with three distinctive screens. To begin with, the driver gets a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, then a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen system and for the first time, another 8.6-inch touchscreen for temperature control, located below the infotainment unit.

    Audi Q7 Dashboard

    What’s more, the cabin of this India-spec Q7 wears Cricket leather upholstery available in Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown colours. The dashboard and carpet feature an all-black theme, while the headliner comes in Moon Silver colour. In addition, it also comes with a Bang & Olufsen 19-speaker, 730-watt surround sound system.

    Audi Q7 Right Side View

    Features

    The India-spec Q7 comes equipped with adaptive air suspension, an Air Quality Package, ambient lighting, electronically controlled front seats with memory function for the driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone temperature control, lane departure warning, 360-degree camera setup, Quattro all-wheel-drive and eight airbags. Not to forget, a few features are exclusively available in the Technology variant.

    Engine and transmission

    Under the bonnet, this SUV gets a 2,995cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It develops 335bhp between 5,200 and 6,400rpm and delivers 500Nm of torque between 1,370 and 4,500rpm.

    Audi Q7 Engine Shot

    With this power output, the Q7 achieves zero to 100kmph in just 5.9 seconds with a top speed of 250kmph. Meanwhile, Audi has linked a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to this engine.

    Pictures by - Kaustubh Gandhi

    Audi Q7 Tail Light/Tail Lamp
    Audi Q7 Image
    Audi Q7
    ₹ 79.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Rapid delisted from official website ahead of Slavia launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q7 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2909 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7

    ₹ 79.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rdFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7

    ₹ 79.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rdFEB
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q7 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 95.07 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 1.00 Crore
    Delhi₹ 92.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 95.07 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 95.66 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 88.65 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 96.47 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 88.86 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 88.64 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2909 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi Q7 facelift launched - All you need to know