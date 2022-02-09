Audi Q7 facelift launched - All you need to know

After a long two-year gap, the German luxury carmaker has brought back the Q7 to India. The previous model had to be phased out in early 2020 due to BS6 emission standards. Now, this Q7 facelift comes with a new petrol engine and a handful of additional features. It’s available in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology, which cost Rs 79.99 lakh and Rs 88.33 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), respectively.

Design

Unveiled in 2019, the second-generation Audi Q7 facelift adapts to the modern-day design language of the brand. It bears new and unique daytime running lights integrated into Matrix LED headlamps. At the back, the SUV gets a chrome bar that adjoins the rear lights. Meanwhile, the dominant element of this Q7 is its massive octagonal-shaped single-frame radiator grille.

The Q7 facelift has grown eleven millimetres to 5,063mm in length. Also, it measures 1,970mm in width, 1,741 in height and has a 2,995mm wheelbase. For the Indian market, Audi offers five paint options: Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Floret Silver and Samurai Grey. The SUV gets a set of 19-inch alloy wheels too. To learn more about this new Q7, do read our first-drive review here.

Interior

This facelift also brings a new fascia to the Q7. There is a clean and tidy dashboard with three distinctive screens. To begin with, the driver gets a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, then a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen system and for the first time, another 8.6-inch touchscreen for temperature control, located below the infotainment unit.

What’s more, the cabin of this India-spec Q7 wears Cricket leather upholstery available in Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown colours. The dashboard and carpet feature an all-black theme, while the headliner comes in Moon Silver colour. In addition, it also comes with a Bang & Olufsen 19-speaker, 730-watt surround sound system.

Features

The India-spec Q7 comes equipped with adaptive air suspension, an Air Quality Package, ambient lighting, electronically controlled front seats with memory function for the driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone temperature control, lane departure warning, 360-degree camera setup, Quattro all-wheel-drive and eight airbags. Not to forget, a few features are exclusively available in the Technology variant.

Engine and transmission

Under the bonnet, this SUV gets a 2,995cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It develops 335bhp between 5,200 and 6,400rpm and delivers 500Nm of torque between 1,370 and 4,500rpm.

With this power output, the Q7 achieves zero to 100kmph in just 5.9 seconds with a top speed of 250kmph. Meanwhile, Audi has linked a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to this engine.

Pictures by - Kaustubh Gandhi