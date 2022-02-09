Skoda Rapid delisted from official website ahead of Slavia launch

- Available exclusively in the Matte guise

- Skoda Slavia to replace Rapid next month

Back in November 2021, Skoda Auto India ceased the production of the Rapid sedan. Now, the Czech carmaker has delisted the mid-size sedan from its official website. The only version available of the Rapid is the Matte edition that was launched a few months back with a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Matte iteration can be had in both manual and automatic gearboxes, details of which can be read here.

The Skoda Rapid will be replaced by the new Skoda Slavia that will be launched in India next month. The Slavia is based on the new MQB A0 IN platform that gives the sedan a wheelbase of 2,651mm. The sedan is loaded with features such as LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, front ventilated seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, a wireless smartphone charger, and USB Type-C ports. To know more about the Skoda Slavia, click here.

The Rapid Matte is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol TSI engine that generates 109bhp and 175Nm torque and is paired to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The upcoming Skoda Slavia will be offered with both 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines and in both manual and automatic transmission options.