Maruti Suzuki Ciaz colour scheme rejigged

- Continues to be offered in seven exterior shades

- Offered in same four variants

Maruti Suzuki has discreetly renamed the colour palette of the Ciaz sedan. The mid-size sedan continues to be offered in seven monotone paint schemes, however, now with revised names. Let us know more about it.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz can be had in seven different exterior shades that include Midnight Black, Arctic White, Dignity Brown, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Splendid Silver, and Opulent Red. While the name of the former three colours remains unchanged, the latter four were earlier known as Magma Grey, Nexa Blue, Premium Silver, and Sangria Red. Besides this, the Ciaz continues to be available across four variants that include Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

The feature highlights of the Ciaz are automatic LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a reverse parking camera, and cruise control. We have driven the Ciaz and you can read our driving impressions here.

The Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that pushes out 103bhp and 138Nm torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rivals the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Polo, and the upcoming Skoda Slavia in the mid-size sedan league.