CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz colour scheme rejigged

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    720 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz colour scheme rejigged

    - Continues to be offered in seven exterior shades

    - Offered in same four variants

    Maruti Suzuki has discreetly renamed the colour palette of the Ciaz sedan. The mid-size sedan continues to be offered in seven monotone paint schemes, however, now with revised names. Let us know more about it.

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz can be had in seven different exterior shades that include Midnight Black, Arctic White, Dignity Brown, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Splendid Silver, and Opulent Red. While the name of the former three colours remains unchanged, the latter four were earlier known as Magma Grey, Nexa Blue, Premium Silver, and Sangria Red. Besides this, the Ciaz continues to be available across four variants that include Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Dashboard

    The feature highlights of the Ciaz are automatic LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a reverse parking camera, and cruise control. We have driven the Ciaz and you can read our driving impressions here.

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that pushes out 103bhp and 138Nm torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rivals the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Polo, and the upcoming Skoda Slavia in the mid-size sedan league. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    ₹ 8.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top-three bestselling Tata cars in India in January 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4340 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7

    ₹ 79.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rdFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.22 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.88 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.40 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4340 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz colour scheme rejigged