    Top-three bestselling Mahindra cars in India in January 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra holds the fourth rank in terms of cumulative sales in the country. The company registered 19,860-unit sales in the country last month as compared to 20,498-unit sales in January 2021, witnessing a 3.1 per cent drop in sales. This time around, the top-selling Mahindra models are the relatively newer models in the country.

    Read below to learn more about the top-three bestselling Mahindra cars in the country.

    Mahindra Thar

    Back in October 2020, Mahindra launched the new-generation Thar off-road SUV in the country. Over the years, the SUV has proven itself across diverse terrains and has a fair share of fan following in the country. The Thar has kicked-off 2022 on a high note with 4,646-unit sales in January as compared to 3,152-unit sales in January 2021, with a strong 47 per cent growth in sales. 

    The Thar is available in two engine options. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine generates 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. While the diesel version is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 130bhp and 320Nm of torque. These engines can be had in either six-speed manual or six-speed automatic options. The vehicle gets a four-wheel-drive system and a manual-shift transfer case.

    Mahindra XUV300

    The XUV300 emerged as the second bestseller in the country with 4,550-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 4,612-unit sales in the same period last year, with a mild one per cent drop in sales. The XUV300 has been outsold by the Thar by just 96 units. 

    The vehicle is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine generates 109bhp at 5,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and AMT options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo engine which generates 115bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel version is limited to a six-speed manual transmission.   

    Mahindra XUV700

    Close on heels, the Mahindra XUV700 has emerged as the third bestselling model in the country with 4,119-unit sales in January 2022. The XUV700 is the latest product to be introduced in the company’s product line-up, bookings for which commenced in October 2021. Back in 2021, the company claimed to have over 70,000 orders by Diwali. Thereafter, in January 2022, Mahindra announced its achievement of successfully billing 14,000 XUV700 units in the country. The Mahindra XUV700 is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. To know about the SUV in detail, click here.

