Mahindra XUV700 launched: All you need to know

One of the most awaited SUVs in 2021, the Mahindra XUV700 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh. The entry-level MX Series is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. However, this variant is limited to a five-seat option and gets a manual transmission unit as standard. On the other hand, the AdrenoX Series, also known as the MX Series is available in three variants – AX3, AX5, and the AX7. Selective trims in the AX variant offer a seven-seat option at an additional cost of Rs 60,000.

Read below to learn more about the top highlights —

Exterior

The first thing that you notice in the fascia is the new brand logo. The SUV gets a blacked-out grille frame which is flanked by large headlamps with canine-shaped LED DRLs. The sides feature strong lines, futuristic flush door handles, and power-adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators. The MX Series and the AX3 variant get 17-inch steel wheels, while the AX5 and the AX7 variants offer 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, respectively. The rear profile is adorned with arrow-like LED taillights.

Interior

Depending on the variant, the XUV700 offers features such as leatherette seat, and leather steering and gear lever. The base variant offers an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and a seven-inch instrument cluster. Moreover, the entry-level variant offers smart door handles, steering mounted switches, day/night IRVM, and power-adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators. The AX Series gets a dual HD 10.25-inch infotainment and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. Additionally, the higher variants offer features such as Wireless Android Auto, AdrenoX Connect with 70 connected features, six-way power seats with memory function, and more.

The AX7 automatic variant is available with an optional Luxury pack at a premium of Rs 1.80 lakh. This includes features like immersive 3D sound by Sony, electrically deployed Smart Door Handles, 360-degree Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, electronic park brake, and wireless charging. To learn more about the variant-wise feature list, click here.

It is worth noting that the current prices are applicable only on the first 25,000 bookings. The bookings for the SUV will commence from 7 October. The introductory all-India, ex-showroom prices are as follows —

Engine

Mechanically, the MX Series is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version gets a 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion engine that produces 195bhp at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of torque between 1,750rpm and 3,000rpm. The diesel version gets a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine that generates 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,800rpm. Both engines are mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, the AX Series is also available in both petrol and diesel engine (available in different tune) options. The petrol engine is shared with the MX Series, however, the MX Series also offers an automatic option. The diesel version is powered by a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine which generates 182bhp at 3,500rpm. The manual transmission unit of this engine produces 420Nm of torque between 1,600 – 2,800rpm, while the automatic option generates 450Nm between 1,750 – 2,800rpm.

We have driven the newly launched Mahindra XUV700. To read more about it, click here.