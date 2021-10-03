Tata Punch bookings to open tomorrow

- To be powered by 1.2-litre Revotron petrol with manual and AMT options

- Likely to be available in four variants and dual-tone colour options

Post much wait, Indian automaker Tata Motors will officially showcase and open bookings for the Punch micro-SUV in the country tomorrow. The recently leaked document indicates that the upcoming model is expected to be available in four variant options – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

Tata Punch is based on the Impact 2.0 design language and is built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture). The new model will be available in both monotone and dual-tone colour options. Some of the monotone colour options include white, grey, and stonhenge. Whereas, the dual-tone colour options include white with black, grey with black, orange with black, blue with white, stonehenge with black, and urban bronze with black. Details on more variants and colour options are likely to be revealed tomorrow.

Mechanically, the Tata Punch is expected to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This engine is likely to be offered in five-speed manual and AMT options. Moreover, it is believed that the vehicle will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine option at the time of launch. In terms of safety, the vehicle is expected to get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, and more.