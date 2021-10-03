New Force Gurkha future variant details revealed

- The Force Gurkha will be offered in a total of four variants in the future

- The company has also revealed the fuel economy figures of the sole variant currently on sale

Force Motors recently launched the all-new Gurkha in the country with a price tag of Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which are available here. While the 2021 Gurkha is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant, the company is working on more versions of the model, details of which have now been revealed.

According to Force Motors, the company will have a total of four variants in the Gurkha line-up in the future, including four-seat, three-door 4x4; four-seat, three-door, 4x2; seven-seat, five-door, 4x4; and seven-seat, five-door, 4x2.

Apart from the future variants, the fuel economy details of the BS6 Gurkha were also shared by the brand. The Gurkha, in its new-gen form, will return a claimed fuel efficiency of 10-12kmpl in 4x2 mode and 8-10kmpl in 4x4 mode.

The 2021 Force Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 91bhp and 250Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is the only gearbox offered, while the 4x4 system is currently available as standard. We have driven the new Gurkha, and you can read our review here.