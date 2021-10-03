CarWale
    New Force Gurkha future variant details revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Force Gurkha will be offered in a total of four variants in the future

    - The company has also revealed the fuel economy figures of the sole variant currently on sale

    Force Motors recently launched the all-new Gurkha in the country with a price tag of Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which are available here. While the 2021 Gurkha is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant, the company is working on more versions of the model, details of which have now been revealed.

    According to Force Motors, the company will have a total of four variants in the Gurkha line-up in the future, including four-seat, three-door 4x4; four-seat, three-door, 4x2; seven-seat, five-door, 4x4; and seven-seat, five-door, 4x2.

    Apart from the future variants, the fuel economy details of the BS6 Gurkha were also shared by the brand. The Gurkha, in its new-gen form, will return a claimed fuel efficiency of 10-12kmpl in 4x2 mode and 8-10kmpl in 4x4 mode. 

    The 2021 Force Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 91bhp and 250Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is the only gearbox offered, while the 4x4 system is currently available as standard. We have driven the new Gurkha, and you can read our review here

     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV700 launched: All you need to know
     Next 
    Car Rentals – Do’s and Don’ts: The CarWale Podcast

