    Force Gurkha pickup spied testing

    Jay Shah

    - Based on the five-door Gurkha SUV

    - Expected to be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine

    Do you fancy a pickup truck from Force Motors? If yes, the brand has commenced testing the Gurkha pickup truck. Showcased in Indonesia last year as the Kstaria, Force is now testing it in India. It is based on the five-door Gurkha SUV and also draws its styling and design cues from it. 

    Gurkha pickup styling and features 

    As seen in the spy pictures, the pickup is painted in a dark green shade with a dual-cab design and a flat truck bed. The notable visual differences here are the addition of a sliding rear window and a tailgate that opens sideways. Besides this, the pickup that was spotted had squared wheel arches, five-spoke alloy wheels, and an air intake snorkel. 

    Gurkha pickup engine and transmission

    The Gurkha pickup is most likely to be powered by the Mercedes-Benz-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that also does duty on the standard Gurkha. While it puts out 90bhp and 250Nm of torque in the five-door SUV, the same could be re-tuned for the pickup version. 

    Gurkha pickup rivals and expected prices

    Indians have warmed up to the concept of pickup trucks. And if launched in India, the Force Gurkha pickup will have to face off against the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Toyota Hilux. Force Motors could price it at a premium of Rs. 1 lakh over the standard five-door variant.

    Force Motors Gurkha Image
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 15.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
