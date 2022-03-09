CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Five-door Force Gurkha spied sans camouflage

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    397 Views
    Five-door Force Gurkha spied sans camouflage

    - Spotted with minimal camouflage

    - Gets bold masculine styling elements 

    On a few instances, the five-door Force Gurkha has been spied testing on Indian roads. This time around, the five-door version of the Gurkha has been spied without camouflage. The new model will compete against the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar. The upcoming five-door version will now attract families, unlike the three-door version which was a popular choice among enthusiasts.

    Based on what can be seen, the upcoming five-door Force Gurkha is expected to get squared off LED headlamps, a single slat grille, and a bold bumper with circular fog lamps. The SUV rides on a set of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which are flanked by wide cladding around the vehicle. The rear section is expected to get vertically stacked LED taillights and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. 

    Force Motors Gurkha Rear View

    As for the interior, the five-door version is likely to get six forward-facing seats. The upcoming vehicle is expected to get a new dashboard design, manual AC, touchscreen infotainment system, and more. The vehicle is expected to be offered in both six and seven-seat layout options. Mechanically, the upcoming model is expected to be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine that generates 91bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and might also get a 4x4 system. Changes in the power figures, if any, might be known at a later date. 

    Photo Source - Insta

    Force Motors Gurkha Image
    Force Motors Gurkha
    ₹ 14.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 wins 2022 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY 2022) award

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Force Motors Gurkha Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119094 Views
    770 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lexus NX

    Lexus NX

    ₹ 64.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • force motors-cars
    • other brands
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    ₹ 14.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Force Motors-Cars

    Force Motors Gurkha Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.21 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.87 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.21 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.94 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.71 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119094 Views
    770 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Five-door Force Gurkha spied sans camouflage