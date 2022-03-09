Five-door Force Gurkha spied sans camouflage

- Spotted with minimal camouflage

- Gets bold masculine styling elements

On a few instances, the five-door Force Gurkha has been spied testing on Indian roads. This time around, the five-door version of the Gurkha has been spied without camouflage. The new model will compete against the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar. The upcoming five-door version will now attract families, unlike the three-door version which was a popular choice among enthusiasts.

Based on what can be seen, the upcoming five-door Force Gurkha is expected to get squared off LED headlamps, a single slat grille, and a bold bumper with circular fog lamps. The SUV rides on a set of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which are flanked by wide cladding around the vehicle. The rear section is expected to get vertically stacked LED taillights and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

As for the interior, the five-door version is likely to get six forward-facing seats. The upcoming vehicle is expected to get a new dashboard design, manual AC, touchscreen infotainment system, and more. The vehicle is expected to be offered in both six and seven-seat layout options. Mechanically, the upcoming model is expected to be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine that generates 91bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and might also get a 4x4 system. Changes in the power figures, if any, might be known at a later date.

Photo Source - Insta