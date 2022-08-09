CarWale
    13-seat Force Gurkha in the works?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    759 Views
    13-seat Force Gurkha in the works?

    - Spy images suggest a 13-seat Force Gurkha could be launched in the future 

    - The model could be powered by the same 2.6-litre diesel engine

    Spy images of new Force Gurkha variants continue to hit the web almost a year after the second-gen model’s launch. The new spy shots give us our first look at what could be a 13-seat version of the SUV.

    Force Motors Gurkha Left Side View

    As seen in the spy images, the Force Gurkha gets an extended wheelbase when compared to its three-door sibling on sale, or even the five-door sibling that was caught testing earlier this week. The model seems to have dimensions similar to that of the Trax Cruiser. The unit in question gets a green paintjob, circular headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, black front bumper with fog lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, a roof carrier, a snorkel, roof rails, vertically stacked tail lights, and dual-tone side steps.

    Force Motors Gurkha Left Front Three Quarter

    The 13-seat Force Gurkha seems to have two individual seats in the first row, a bench seat setup for the second row, and two side-facing bench seats in the third row. Apart from the additional length, the model looks identical to its three-door sibling.

    Under the hood, the 13-seat Force Gurkha is expected to soldier on with the same 2.6-litre diesel engine. While this motor produces 90bhp and 250Nm of torque in its current state of tune, we expect a high output for the new variant considering the additional dimensions and weight it would need to carry. More details are expected soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Force Motors Gurkha Image
    Force Motors Gurkha
    ₹ 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
