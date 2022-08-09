13-seat Force Gurkha in the works?

- Spy images suggest a 13-seat Force Gurkha could be launched in the future

- The model could be powered by the same 2.6-litre diesel engine

Spy images of new Force Gurkha variants continue to hit the web almost a year after the second-gen model’s launch. The new spy shots give us our first look at what could be a 13-seat version of the SUV.

As seen in the spy images, the Force Gurkha gets an extended wheelbase when compared to its three-door sibling on sale, or even the five-door sibling that was caught testing earlier this week. The model seems to have dimensions similar to that of the Trax Cruiser. The unit in question gets a green paintjob, circular headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, black front bumper with fog lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, a roof carrier, a snorkel, roof rails, vertically stacked tail lights, and dual-tone side steps.

The 13-seat Force Gurkha seems to have two individual seats in the first row, a bench seat setup for the second row, and two side-facing bench seats in the third row. Apart from the additional length, the model looks identical to its three-door sibling.

Under the hood, the 13-seat Force Gurkha is expected to soldier on with the same 2.6-litre diesel engine. While this motor produces 90bhp and 250Nm of torque in its current state of tune, we expect a high output for the new variant considering the additional dimensions and weight it would need to carry. More details are expected soon. Stay tuned for updates.

