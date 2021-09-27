CarWale
    New BS6 Force Gurkha launched in India at Rs 13.59 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New BS6 Force Gurkha launched in India at Rs 13.59 lakh

    - The 2021 Force Gurkha is available in a single, fully-loaded variant

    - The model is powered by a 291bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine

    The 2021 Force Gurkha has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model, which is available across five colours in a single, fully-loaded variant, will begin during the Dussehra festival.

    Unveiled earlier this month, the new-gen Force Gurkha measures 4,116mm in length, 1,812mm in width, and 2,075mm in width, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,400mm. Customers can choose from five colour options including Red, Green, White, Orange, and Grey.

    Under the hood, the second generation Force Gurkha is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine that now produces 91bhp and 250Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission and a 4x4 system are offered as standard. We have driven the new Gurkha and you can read our review here.

    Exterior highlights of the new Force Gurkha include LED headlamps with circular DRLs, front fender-mounted turn indicators, 16-inch steel wheels, black front and rear bumpers, black ORVMs, a tow hook, a roof rack, vertically stacked tail lights, and a rear door-mounted spare wheel.

    Inside, the 2021 Force Gurkha comes equipped with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, captain seats for all four passengers, power windows, a three-spoke steering wheel, circular AC vents, an all-black interior theme, as well as tilt and telescopic adjustable steering. In terms of safety features, the model receives dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, a speed alert system, TPMS, and a speed-sensing auto door lock function. To know about the accessories for the new Gurkha, click here.

    Force Motors Gurkha Image
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Tata Punch variant details and colour options leaked

