    Five-door Force Gurkha spied with captain seats in third row

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Likely to get front facing seats in all three rows 

    - Expected to be powered by the existing 2.6-litre diesel engine

    The rugged SUV from Force Motors, the Gurkha is well known among enthusiasts for its off-roading abilities. Currently available in a three-door version, its sales have been limited to a small set of buyers. As its competitor Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the five-door Thar in India sometime later this year, Force Motors would not want to be left far behind and was spotted testing the five-door version of the Gurkha in the country. 

    Force Motors Gurkha Rear View

    Based on what can be seen, the design elements are shared with the three-door version. The upcoming three-row version with five-doors was spotted with captain seats in the third row. This would mean that the new model will get six forward facing seats. The feature list will include a new dashboard design, touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, and more which will be shared with the current three-door version. 

    The mechanical details are not know for now and it could be powered by the existing 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 91bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and might also get a 4x4 system. Changes to power figures, if any, might be known at a later date. 

