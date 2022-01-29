CarWale
    Production-ready Jeep Compass-based three-row SUV spied testing in the snow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The new Jeep-Compass based seven-seat SUV could be called the Meridian in India

    - The model is expected to be launched in India in mid-2022

    Jeep continues working on the Compass-based seven-seat SUV ahead of its launch in India that is expected to take place later this year. A test mule of the model was recently spotted testing in the country, details of which are available here.

    New spy shots reveal a similar test mule of the model, which could be called the Jeep Meridian in India, during a public road test in snow near the Arctic circle. Unlike the previous spy shots, the new images give us our first look at the production-ready version of the Jeep three-row SUV.

    In terms of visual design, the new Jeep Meridian features LED headlamps, new front bumper with integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lights, the signature seven-slat grille, five-spoke silver alloy wheels, body cladding on either side, roof rails, an extended rear overhang, horizontally positioned LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler, a boot-lid mounted number plate recess, and a rear bumper with reflectors.

    Details regarding the interior of the 2022 Jeep Meridian, which is also known as the Commander in international markets, remain unknown at the moment. The model is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre from the Compass, albeit in a higher state of tune. The company could offer manual as well as automatic transmissions at launch. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

