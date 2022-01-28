CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep upcoming three-row SUV spotted with production-ready lights

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    134 Views
    Jeep upcoming three-row SUV spotted with production-ready lights

    - Expected to be launched in India in mid-2022

    - To rival MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Toyota Fortuner

    In 2021, Jeep India enticed its customers with the Compass facelift and the made-in-India Wrangler SUVs. And now in 2022, Jeep is all set to bring in an all-new three-row SUV and mark its entry into the full-size segment. Spotted on several occasions, this time around the SUV has been spied on what looks like production-spec LED headlamps and tail lamps. 

    While there is no confirmation whether the SUV will be christened Commander or Meridian for the Indian market, what we can affirm is that the SUV will borrow many of its exterior styling from the five-row Compass. The front fascia with a seven-box patterned grille flanked by LED headlamps with horizontal DRLs is identical to the Compass. The front bumper although covered under the camouflaged sheets, is likely to be slightly tweaked to give the SUV a distinct look. 

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Rear View

    Meanwhile, the SUV sports a multi-spoke design for the alloy wheels with a black finish. The rear profile holds the sleek split LED tail lamps that reminds one of the flagship Grand Cherokee that was unveiled globally last year. A sneak peek into the cabin reveals the floating touchscreen infotainment that made its debut last year with the Compass facelift. Besides this, previous spottings also reveal a panoramic sunroof, details of which can be read here.

    Jeep is likely to offer the three-row SUV with both petrol and diesel engines with multiple gearbox options along with an all-wheel-drive configuration. Alongside the new SUV, Jeep India is expected to launch the Trailhawk version of the Compass facelift in the coming months. 

    Image Source

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Image
    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D)
    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen Polo Championship Round 3: Race report and results

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Left Side View
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34482 Views
    138 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34482 Views
    138 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep upcoming three-row SUV spotted with production-ready lights