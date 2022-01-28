Jeep upcoming three-row SUV spotted with production-ready lights

- Expected to be launched in India in mid-2022

- To rival MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Toyota Fortuner

In 2021, Jeep India enticed its customers with the Compass facelift and the made-in-India Wrangler SUVs. And now in 2022, Jeep is all set to bring in an all-new three-row SUV and mark its entry into the full-size segment. Spotted on several occasions, this time around the SUV has been spied on what looks like production-spec LED headlamps and tail lamps.

While there is no confirmation whether the SUV will be christened Commander or Meridian for the Indian market, what we can affirm is that the SUV will borrow many of its exterior styling from the five-row Compass. The front fascia with a seven-box patterned grille flanked by LED headlamps with horizontal DRLs is identical to the Compass. The front bumper although covered under the camouflaged sheets, is likely to be slightly tweaked to give the SUV a distinct look.

Meanwhile, the SUV sports a multi-spoke design for the alloy wheels with a black finish. The rear profile holds the sleek split LED tail lamps that reminds one of the flagship Grand Cherokee that was unveiled globally last year. A sneak peek into the cabin reveals the floating touchscreen infotainment that made its debut last year with the Compass facelift. Besides this, previous spottings also reveal a panoramic sunroof, details of which can be read here.

Jeep is likely to offer the three-row SUV with both petrol and diesel engines with multiple gearbox options along with an all-wheel-drive configuration. Alongside the new SUV, Jeep India is expected to launch the Trailhawk version of the Compass facelift in the coming months.

Image Source