    Tata Safari top-spec variants get a new feature

    Jay Shah

    645 Views
    - Cooled seats for front and second row

    - Available in XZ+ and XZA+ trims

    In a bid to stay at par with the competition, Tata Motors has constantly updated the Safari with special edition versions and new features. This time around, the carmaker has equipped the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ trims with ventilated front and second-row seats. The new feature is available only with six-seater variants that are fitted with captain seats. Earlier, the ventilated seats were solely offered with Gold and Dark Edition versions. 

    Tata Safari Second Row Seats

    A few months back, the Tata Safari benefitted with features such as an air purifier, a wireless charger, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This was soon followed by the Gold Edition of the SUV that is offered in two exterior shades – White Gold and Black Gold. These special iterations are adorned with golden colour embellishments inside out along with a handful of new features. To know more about the Tata Safari Gold Edition, click here. The most recent addition in the Safari line-up is the Dark Edition, details of which can be read here.

    Tata Safari Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Tata Safari continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The Motor is coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. We have driven the Tata Safari and you can read our detailed review here.

    Tata Safari
