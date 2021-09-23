2021 Force Gurkha accessories detailed

Last week, Force Motors took the covers off the much-awaited Gurkha. While you can read our first-drive review of the high-riding SUV here, we tell you the bunch of accessories you can pair with the Gurkha.

Most of the accessories offered on the Gurkha are utilitarian-based and enhance the practicality quotient of the SUV. For example, there are roof rails along and a roof carrier along with a rear ladder that provides easy access to the rack. Besides this, for additional safety, one can opt for a windscreen bar. While the Gurkha gets 16-inch steel wheels, there is an option to purchase the five-spoke alloy wheels with a chrome finish.

Inside, for extra occupancy in the third row, Force Motors is offering two side-facing jump seats. These seats can accommodate two more passengers and a considerable amount of luggage.

The new Force Gurkha is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine that churns out 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. The motor is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. It also comes equipped with a low-range gearbox and individually locking front and rear differentials. The prices of the Gurkha is scheduled to be announced on 27 September.