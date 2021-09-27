CarWale
    Tata Punch variant details and colour options leaked

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Leaked details reveal four variant options 

    - The micro-SUV will be available in multiple monotone and dual-tone colour options

    - Production-ready model to be revealed on 4 October

    As Tata Punch starts arriving across dealerships in the country, more details have emerged ahead of its anticipated launch sometime soon. The upcoming micro-SUV has been spotted on Indian roads on numerous occasions. This time around, the variant details and colour options have been leaked online. Based on what can be seen, the upcoming Punch micro-SUV will be available in four variant options, namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. 

    Based on the leaked information, the upcoming Tata Punch is likely to be available in multiple monotone and dual-tone colour options. Some of the monotone colour options includes white, grey, and stonhenge. Whereas, the dual-tone colour options include white with black, grey with black, orange with black, blue with white, stonehenge with black, and urban bronze with black. The vehicle might be offered in more colour options at the time of launch. 

    The upcoming Punch micro-SUV is built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) and is based on the Impact 2.0 design language. The production-ready model will be showcased in the country on 4 October, 2021. Considering that Tata cars rank high on the safety ratings, the upcoming Punch micro-SUV is also likely to get modern safety equipment such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, and more. 

    Under the hood, the upcoming Tata Punch is expected to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This engine is likely to be offered in five-speed manual and AMT options. It is to be seen if the vehicle will also be offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine option at the time of launch. To learn more about the Tata Punch, click here.

