Toyota Yaris sedan discontinued in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has discontinued the Yaris sedan in India with immediate effect. The carmaker issued an official statement confirming the development, and the Yaris is likely to be replaced by the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz-based derivative in the coming months. To know more about the model, which is likely to be called the Belta, click here.

Toyota said that the company will continue to cater to all Yaris customers’ needs through their dealer service outlets across the country, along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for a minimum period of the next 10 years on this discontinued model.

Toyota India issued a statement that said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces the discontinuation of Yaris in India with effect from 27 September, 2021. This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings. In every sense, the Yaris is truly a top-class, versatile sedan. Ever since its India debut, the Yaris built on Toyota’s QDR philosophy, won the hearts of the customers with its stunning style and design, leading features, low maintenance cost, and unmatchable drivability, thus creating a unique ownership experience. We thank all our customers for their support and for placing their trust in the brand. We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022.