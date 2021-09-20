CarWale
    Tata Punch spotted at a dealer yard, likely to be launched soon

    Nikhil Puthran

    23,038 Views
    - Based on Impact 2.0 design language

    - Gets a non-fussy simplistic dashboard layout

    - Expected to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

    Tata’s upcoming micro-SUV, the Punch has been spotted at a dealer yard ahead of its anticipated launch in the festive season. This time around, the vehicle has been spotted in dual-tone orange and black combination. Moreover, the images also reveal the interior details of the upcoming micro-SUV. 

    Tata Punch Wheel

    Tata Punch is based on the Impact 2.0 design language. Based on what can be seen, the vehicle gets eyebrow-styled LED DRLs, while the main headlamps will be positioned lower. Moreover, fog lamps are positioned in the lower half of the dual-tone bumper. Tata Punch will be the first SUV to be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture). 

    Rear View

    As for the rear, the vehicle gets LED taillights with a distinctive tri-arrow formation. The boot lid features the Punch lettering in chrome, which enhances its overall look. Moreover, the vehicle gets a roof coloured spoiler with a high mount stop lamp that accentuates its SUV character. 

    Dashboard

    As for the interior, the dashboard gets a dual-tone combination with a no-fuss layout. The vehicle offers a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls and a semi-digital instrument cluster which is shared with the Altroz. Moreover, the vehicle gets rectangular AC vents on both ends of the dashboard, while the free-standing Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system is positioned about the centre air vents. 

    Rear Seats

    The rear seats will offer ample legroom and headroom for the occupants. However, the vehicle might not offer rear AC vents. The dual-tone colour combination can be seen on the door panels as well. 

    Bootspace

    The Punch is expected to offer adequate boot space for luggage. The engine details are not known for now, however, we expect the vehicle to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option.

    Source - SG

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
