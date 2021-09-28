CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra XUV700 accessories list leaked ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    24,994 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 accessories list leaked ahead of launch

    - To offer customisation options at the time of launch 

    - The XUV700 offers 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine option 

    Back in August, Mahindra had announced the prices for the MX and the AX series in five-seater options in India. Currently, the MX variant is available in petrol and diesel variant options with a manual transmission, while a seven-seat version and automatic option will be introduced at a later date. The AX Series is offered in three versions - AX3, AX5, and AX7. The AX Series is currently limited to the petrol engine option, while the AX7 variant will be introduced at a later date. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    This time around the accessories and merchandise list has been leaked ahead of the launch of the XUV700. At the time of launch, the XUV700 will offer a Satin Chrome Kit, where the company claims that all the parts offer a premium satin finish. The parts include grille upper applique, front bumper upper applique, front bumper lower applique, ORVM applique, side moulding, wheel arch chrome set, and rear bumper lower applique. Additionally, the feature list is expected to include rear bumper protectors, roof racks, side steps, and more.

    Front View

    As for the interior, customers are likely to be offered a range of customisation options in the form of floor mats, illuminated scuff protectors, cushion options, and more. To further enrich the user experience, Mahindra also offers T-shirts, backpacks, jackets, coffee mugs, along with other merchandise options featuring the XUV700 logo.        

    Front View

    Mechanically, the petrol version of the XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion engine that generates 195bhp at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of torque between 1,750rpm and 3,000rpm. Currently, this engine is powered by a six-speed manual transmission, while an automatic version might be introduced at a later date. The diesel version gets a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine with manual transmission to generate 151bhp and 360Nm of torque.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Safari select variants get new features
     Next 
    New BS6 Force Gurkha launched in India at Rs 13.59 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4134 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    ₹ 13.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - September 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 10.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4134 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 accessories list leaked ahead of launch