Mahindra XUV700 accessories list leaked ahead of launch

- To offer customisation options at the time of launch

- The XUV700 offers 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine option

Back in August, Mahindra had announced the prices for the MX and the AX series in five-seater options in India. Currently, the MX variant is available in petrol and diesel variant options with a manual transmission, while a seven-seat version and automatic option will be introduced at a later date. The AX Series is offered in three versions - AX3, AX5, and AX7. The AX Series is currently limited to the petrol engine option, while the AX7 variant will be introduced at a later date.

This time around the accessories and merchandise list has been leaked ahead of the launch of the XUV700. At the time of launch, the XUV700 will offer a Satin Chrome Kit, where the company claims that all the parts offer a premium satin finish. The parts include grille upper applique, front bumper upper applique, front bumper lower applique, ORVM applique, side moulding, wheel arch chrome set, and rear bumper lower applique. Additionally, the feature list is expected to include rear bumper protectors, roof racks, side steps, and more.

As for the interior, customers are likely to be offered a range of customisation options in the form of floor mats, illuminated scuff protectors, cushion options, and more. To further enrich the user experience, Mahindra also offers T-shirts, backpacks, jackets, coffee mugs, along with other merchandise options featuring the XUV700 logo.

Mechanically, the petrol version of the XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion engine that generates 195bhp at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of torque between 1,750rpm and 3,000rpm. Currently, this engine is powered by a six-speed manual transmission, while an automatic version might be introduced at a later date. The diesel version gets a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine with manual transmission to generate 151bhp and 360Nm of torque.