CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra XUV700 variant details revealed

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    23,080 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 variant details revealed

    - The new Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in four variants

    - Customers can choose from five-seat and seven-seat configurations

    Mahindra unveiled the all-new XUV700 on 14 August, 2021. Last week, the carmaker confirmed that the bookings for the model are set to commence soon, details of which are available here. Now, the company has revealed the variant details of the upcoming model.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    According to Mahindra, the XUV700 will be available in four variants that include MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. The MX variant (petrol and diesel) will be offered in a five-seat layout and only with a manual transmission. The AX3 variant (petrol and diesel) will be available in five-seat and seven-seat configurations, albeit only with a manual transmission.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Customers opting for the AX5 variant of the new Mahindra XUV700 will be able to choose from a seating capacity of five and seven occupants, with a manual transmission being the sole gearbox option. The AX7 variant of the SUV will only get the option of a seven-seat option, while transmission options will include a manual unit as well as an automatic unit.

    Dashboard

    Powertrain options on the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed automatic unit is available as an option. We have driven the XUV700 and you can read our review here.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz EQC bookings reopen in India; gets new features

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4087 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 10.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4087 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 variant details revealed