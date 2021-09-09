Mahindra XUV700 variant details revealed

- The new Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in four variants

- Customers can choose from five-seat and seven-seat configurations

Mahindra unveiled the all-new XUV700 on 14 August, 2021. Last week, the carmaker confirmed that the bookings for the model are set to commence soon, details of which are available here. Now, the company has revealed the variant details of the upcoming model.

According to Mahindra, the XUV700 will be available in four variants that include MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. The MX variant (petrol and diesel) will be offered in a five-seat layout and only with a manual transmission. The AX3 variant (petrol and diesel) will be available in five-seat and seven-seat configurations, albeit only with a manual transmission.

Customers opting for the AX5 variant of the new Mahindra XUV700 will be able to choose from a seating capacity of five and seven occupants, with a manual transmission being the sole gearbox option. The AX7 variant of the SUV will only get the option of a seven-seat option, while transmission options will include a manual unit as well as an automatic unit.

Powertrain options on the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed automatic unit is available as an option. We have driven the XUV700 and you can read our review here.