Volkswagen India begins export of T-Cross to Mexico

- Volkswagen India has exported 1,232 units of the T-Cross to Mexico in the first phase

- The model is manufactured at the Group’s Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has marked another important milestone in its INDIA 2.0 journey as it commenced exports of the Made in India Volkswagen T-Cross. The first batch of 1,232 T-Cross units are being shipped to Mexico from the port of Mumbai.

The Volkswagen T-Cross, which is known as the Taigun in India, is the first of the range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform which will be exported from the country. Mexico is the largest export market for SAVWIPL followed by South Africa and Central American countries (Columbia, Ecuador, Argentina) and ASEAN countries. The company started its export program in 2011 with 6,256 units of the Vento for the South African market. Since then, the company’s export market includes 61 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian-subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the GCC countries, and the Caribbean region.

Commenting on the occasion, Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman, SAVWIPL, said, “The export of the Volkswagen T-Cross is a momentous event in the Group’s endeavour to engineer cars in India to be driven by the world. Developing India as an export hub for the VW Group globally is an integral part of our India strategy. The cars manufactured at our facilities in India embody the same quality standards we adhere to globally. The Volkswagen T-Cross built for the world on the MQB A0-IN platform exemplifies the excellence we pursue in all aspects of production, from technology and quality to design and performance. In addition to scripting our growth story in the domestic market, the flexible MQB-A0-IN platform will play a crucial role in expanding our global export footprint. With this export milestone, we further strengthen our commitment to offering next-generation vehicles to and from India.”