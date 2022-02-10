2022 MG ZS EV to be rolled-out from Halol manufacturing facility soon

- To get afresh set of cosmetic and feature updates

- Powertrain options for the ZS EV facelift to be revealed soon

MG Motors will soon roll out the 2022 MG ZS EV from the company’s production facility in Halol - Gujarat. The facility has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and a workforce of nearly 2,500 employees. Likely to be launched soon, the updated ZS EV will offer a rear centre armrest with cup holders and a centre headrest. Moreover, the vehicle will also offer rear AC vents for added comfort.

The 2022 MG ZS EV gets a revised fascia with a body-coloured blanked out front grille. The charging socket is now placed to the left of the MG logo. The projector unit, too, has been replaced with LED headlamps. That said, the side profile looks identical to the current model except for a set of redesigned 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that give it a fresh look. The rear section gets new LED taillights, while the bumper has been retained from the ICE version.

In the international markets, the ZS EV facelift is available in 51kWh and 72kWh battery pack options with a driving range of 317km and 437km, respectively. The current ZS EV in India is powered by a 44.5kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery that generates 141bhp and 353Nm torque. The powertrain details for the 2022 MG ZS EV will be known in the days to come. In terms of pricing, the 2022 MG ZS EV is expected to attract a premium of up to Rs 50,000 over the current model.