New BMW M4 Competition Coupe launched in India at Rs 1.44 crore

German automaker, BMW has launched the BMW M4 Competition Coupe in India at Rs 1,43,90,000 (ex-showroom). The new M4 Competition Coupe customers will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club which offers a collection of luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main categories – Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand, and BMW Privileges.

The newly launched BMW M4 Competition Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder in-line petrol engine which produces a whopping 503bhp at 6,250rpm and 650Nm of torque between 2,750-5,500rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The vehicle offers three drive modes in both automatic and manual mode - comfort oriented, sports focused, and track optimized. The BMW M4 Competition Coupe is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

The M4 Competition Coupe gets the large and vertically stacked M-specific grille with hallmark double bars in a horizontal design. The vehicle gets adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Laserlight as standard. To highlight the sporty character it gets gloss black ORVMs, while the aerodynamically optimized fins, a rear spoiler, and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes are finished in black chrome.

The vehicle is available with multiple metallic paintworks such as – Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, Sao Paulo Yellow, Toronto Red, and Alpine White in non-metallic paintwork. As for customers seeking customisation options, the M4 Competition Coupe can be had in optional paint finishes such as - Tanzanite Blue, Dravitgrey, Aventurine Red, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Portimao Blue. Other optional BMW Individual Special paintworks offer Frozen Orange, Frozen Black, Frozen Deep Grey colour options.

As for the interior, the new M4 offers a range of upholstery combinations – M Leather ‘Merino’ in Yas Marina Blue, Kyatami Orange, and Silverstone options. These options are available with a black combination. The vehicle offers telephony with wireless charging, head-up display, smartphone integration, active protection including attentiveness assistant with park distance control with sensors at the front and rear and parking assistant. The optional feature list includes driving assistant, parking assistant plus, comfort access system, gesture control, steering and lane control assistant, and the BMW Drive Recorder.

In terms of safety, the standard feature list includes head and side airbags for driver and front passenger, and head airbags for rear seats. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function, and Active M Differential. The DSC with M xDrive claims to further enhance the safety aspect.