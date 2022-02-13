Weekly news roundup: New Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings open, Skoda Slavia launch date revealed, and Mahindra electric SUV concepts teased

Last week, the Indian auto industry witnessed quite a few interesting news along with multiple launches. While new teasers of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno were released, there were three new launches and a couple of launch announcements on the upcoming models. We give you a list of top news that mattered in the previous week.

Skoda Slavia launch date revealed

The Skoda Rapid was finally delisted from the official website and the successor Skoda Slavia made its debut in the showrooms. Skoda Auto India has also announced that the prices of the 1.0-litre variants will be announced on 28 February followed by the 1.5-litre TSI trims on 3 March, 2022. To know more about it, click here. The pre-bookings for the Slavia are currently underway for Rs 11,000.

New launches in last week

Tata Motors expanded the Tata Altroz Dark lineup with the addition of two new variants – XT and XZ+. Both these trims are available in diesel powertrain with blacked-out elements inside out and you can read about it here.

Mahindra has discreetly equipped the current-gen Bolero with dual front airbags. Earlier offered with a single driver-side airbag, the Bolero now demands a premium of up to Rs 18,000. Besides this, BMW has unleashed the two-door M4 Competition Coupe sports saloon in India with a price tag of Rs 1.44 crore (ex-showroom). It is propelled by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol engine that churns out 503bhp and 650Nm of peak torque.

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings open

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki dropped two new teaser videos of the upcoming new-gen Baleno. The videos reveal features such as a head-up display, a new free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Arkamys sound system. The updated Baleno is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

Mahindra electric SUV concepts teased

While the electric versions of the KUV100 and XUV300 were showcased at the previous auto expo, this time around the Indian automaker has teased three new electric SUV concepts. The EVs will be designed at Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the United Kingdom and will break covers in July 2022.

Hyundai Venue facelift spied

Launched in 2019, Hyundai India has commenced working on the first facelift of the Venue compact SUV. The updated Venue is likely to get cosmetic upgrades along with added features.